More Sharks In Orange County Are Coming Near Shore Because They Are ‘Itchy’

NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA.com) — A new video has surfaced of a shark breaching out of the water near surfers at Upper Trestles just south of San Clemente on Easter Sunday. At the same time several other surfers also reported seeing the shark Sunday.
This comes just a week after this shark was spotted in the same area.
Lifeguards spotted a 6-foot shark swimming close to the water’s edge. A shark advisory closed the beach near the San Clemente Pier access until Monday.
Just last month, a helicopter spotted an eight-foot shark 200 feet from shore while it was patrolling Newport Beach waters. The uptick has some surfers worried about a shark run in of their own.
“It freaks me out for sure. I’m not a pro surfer so I’m not trained to handle that,” Julian Jacobson, of Newport Beach said.
Lifeguards say they have seen more sharks even Great Whites closer to shore.
Marine biologist Dr. Chris Lowe says the breaching sharks are likely trying to remove parasites that make them itch. He says the sharks are drawn to the warm spring waters to do so. They also haven’t shown aggressive behavior.