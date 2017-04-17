2 Critically Injured In Lincoln Heights

April 17, 2017 8:03 AM
Filed Under: Crash, Lincoln Heights, Shooting

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Police say two males were injured Monday, one with a gunshot wound, in an possible traffic crash and shooting in the Lincoln Heights area.

Officers responded to the area of Medford and Ricardo streets at about 6:45 a.m., Los Angeles police Officer Drake Madison said. A male was found shot at that location and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

A second male was found suffering a “blunt force” injury about a block away on Soto Street and Valley Boulevard and was also taken to a hospital in critical condition.

It was not immediately known if the two victims were adults or juveniles.

The investigation has closed the area of Alcazar and Soto streets, near USC’s Health Sciences Campus.

Police said the injuries might have been connected with a traffic crash in the area. No arrests have been reported.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia