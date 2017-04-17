2 Critically Injured In Lincoln Heights

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Police say two males were injured Monday, one with a gunshot wound, in an possible traffic crash and shooting in the Lincoln Heights area.
Officers responded to the area of Medford and Ricardo streets at about 6:45 a.m., Los Angeles police Officer Drake Madison said. A male was found shot at that location and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
A second male was found suffering a “blunt force” injury about a block away on Soto Street and Valley Boulevard and was also taken to a hospital in critical condition.
It was not immediately known if the two victims were adults or juveniles.
The investigation has closed the area of Alcazar and Soto streets, near USC’s Health Sciences Campus.
Police said the injuries might have been connected with a traffic crash in the area. No arrests have been reported.
