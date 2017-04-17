Bricks Thrown At Passing Cars On 215 Freeway In Perris

PERRIS (CBSLA.com) – Investigators are searching for suspects who threw bricks at passing vehicles on the 215 Freeway in the Perris area of Riverside County Sunday night, shattering windshields and injuring at least one driver.

According to California Highway Patrol, a little after 10:30 p.m., several 911 calls were received regarding rocks and bricks being thrown from the D Street overpass at vehicles traveling north on I-215 near Nuevo Road.

One 911 caller reported suffering head and facial injuries when a brick struck his windshield, CHP said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. The victim reported seeing a suspect in all black clothing.

“So it turned out to be bricks, like masonry-type bricks, and they were hitting the vehicles,” Riverside CHP Officer Dan Olivas said. “Several vehicles became damaged because of it, and, like I said, one person did receive injuries from that.”

Alejandro Gonzales told CBS2 Monday he was driving with his wife and 18-month old son when a boulder came flying at his truck from the overpass. Gonzales said he immediately yelled to his wife.

“I told her watch out,” Gonzales said. “Rocks coming, and she panicked and I swerved.”

CHP reported that the brick-throwing likely occurred over a 90-minute appeared Sunday night, but may have also taken place as early as 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

“What people may not realize is when something is thrown onto the freeway, at freeway speeds, it can become dangerous and deadly,” Olivas said.

Officers found a sound wall gate near some neighborhood homes that had been pried open.

The incidents are being investigated as assault with a deadly weapon. Anyone with information on the case should call CHP at 951-637-8000.