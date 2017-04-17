Astros Bullpen Helps Shutout Angels

HOUSTON (AP) — Charlie Morton and three relievers combined for a five-hitter, Jose Altuve drove in two runs and the Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-0 on Monday night for their fifth straight win.

Morton (1-1) worked in and out of trouble over five innings, allowing five hits and two walks with three strikeouts. He had runners on in every inning, including stranding the bases loaded in the second when he got Ben Revere to fly out. Morton has allowed three runs or fewer in each of his three starts this season.

Chris Devenski followed Morton with two perfect innings, Luke Gregerson threw a perfect eighth and Ken Giles pitched the ninth for his third save. Astros pitchers retired the last 14 batters.

Jesse Chavez (1-2) allowed two runs and seven hits over a season-high seven innings. He struck out five and rebounded after allowing five runs in 4 1/3 innings in his last outing.

Altuve had a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0 in the third and hit an RBI double in the eighth. Alex Bregman had an RBI single in the second.

Mike Trout and Martin Maldonado each had two hits for the Angels, who stranded nine runners and were 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position. The Angels, who have lost six straight, were shut out in consecutive games for the first time since July 28-29, 2012, against Tampa Bay.

TRAINING ROOM

Astros: SS Carlos Correa (right hand bruise) was not in the starting lineup after being hit by a pitch Saturday in Oakland. Manager A.J. Hinch called Correa day to day. “Initially we planned on playing him,” Hinch said. “We got back last night after the long flight and he felt OK. He woke up this morning, didn’t feel great, still some lingering soreness. It’s a fairly easy decision if he has as much soreness as he has to give him another day off.”

UP NEXT

Angels: RHP Ricky Nolasco (0-2) makes his fourth start of the season Tuesday in the second game of the four-game series. Nolasco lost his last start Thursday, allowing five runs on eight hits, but he is 4-0 with a 2.53 ERA in five games at Minute Maid Park.

Astros: RHP Joe Musgrove (1-0) takes the mound for his third start Tuesday. Musgrove will be looking for his second straight win after allowing three runs in 5 1/3 innings his last start Apr. 11 at Seattle.