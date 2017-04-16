Someone Plowed Truck Into Entrance Of Chase Bank During Burglary Attempt

EL SEGUNDO (CBSLA.com) — A flatbed truck plowed into the front entrance of a Chase bank in El Segundo overnight leaving shattered glass and metal debris behind.
The apparent burglary attempt was caught on video, which investigators say showed the truck backing into the bank located at 780 S. Sepulveda Boulevard just after 1 a.m. Sunday.
It was there that the suspect appeared to first attempt to open the doors of the bank, investigators said. After being unsuccessful in doing so, that’s when the individual got into the truck, and backed into the bank, according to police.
When El Segundo officers arrived to the bank regarding a burglary in progress alarm, the truck was gone.
“It is unknown at this time if the suspect(s) were targeting the ATM’s or other items inside the bank,” police said in a news release.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident was asked to call the El Segundo Police Department at (310) 524-2200.
