Bruce Langhorne, ‘Mr. Tambourine Man’ Inspiration, Has Died

April 16, 2017 12:58 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bruce Langhorne, an influential session guitarist who often collaborated with Bob Dylan and inspired his song “Mr. Tambourine Man,” has died. He was 78.

Family friend Cynthia Riddle said Sunday that Langhorne died Friday at his home in Venice, California, of kidney failure.

The musical prodigy was born in Tallahassee, Florida, but from the age of four lived in New York City’s Spanish Harlem neighborhood with his mother. He studied classical violin before taking up guitar at age 17.

A mainstay of the Greenwich Village folk rock music scene in the 1950s and 1960s, Langhorne played with the likes of Joan Baez, Gordon Lightfoot and Buffy Sainte-Marie, among others.

Langhorne is perhaps best known for his work on Dylan’s “Bringing It All Back Home.”

He’s survived by his wife of 29 years, Janet Bachelor.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia