Best Activities To Do This Week In Orange County – April 17

Ready to Wear Trunk Show
Neiman Marcus
601 Newport Center Drive
Newport Beach, CA 92660
(949) 759-1900
www.moniquelhuillier.com
Fashion designer Monique Lhuillier, based out of Los Angeles, will host a two-day trunk show beginning Monday at 10 a.m. Visitors can stop by the Neiman Marcus at Fashion Island in Newport Beach for a chance to shop the designer’s collections. While she is known for her stunning wedding gowns, the ready to wear collection features plenty of dark colors, floral prints and interesting fabrics that will have you looking hotter than anyone else in OC. The brand will follow this show up with a bridal show on April 27 in their Los Angeles showroom as well as a trunk show for their Bliss line in Brea on April 28.
The S.H.E. Event
Road Runner Sports
24291 Avenida De La Carlota
Laguna Hills, CA 92653
(949) 855-9252
www.eventbrite.com
Women rejoice because The S.H.E. Event is just for you! Local ladies should check out this one-night event, which celebrates the female gender with an event that is labeled Strong, Healthy, Empowered. Gather your friends and head to Road Runner Sports in Laguna Hills for a night of inspiring talks. Presented by Brooks, the event features plenty of fun, including special bra fittings and basic workout routines. There will also be healthy treats available for all to enjoy throughout the event, which runs from 6 to 8 p.m. Don’t forget to enter the free raffle, where guests can win up to $500 in prizes, including things like Brooks shoes, sports bras and apparel. The grand prize is a complimentary entry into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series that will take place on April 27.
See “Into the Woods”
Lyceum Theater
55 Fair Drive
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
(714) 668-6145
www.vanguard.edu
The Theatre Arts department at Costa Mesa’s Vanguard University presents “Into the Woods,” a famous musical by Stephen Sondheim that combines the stories of several fairytale characters in one exciting story. Based largely on the characters’ wishes, the show kicks off at the Lyceum Theater on Wednesday, with shows each day until Sunday. Student actors will perform, taking on the roles of characters such as the Baker and his wife who want to have a baby, a poor boy named Jack who just wants to milk his milk-less cow and Cinderella who wants to attend a royal festival. Directed by Vanda Eggington and orchestrated by Jonathan Tunick, the show is ideal for anyone over the age of six.
Attend The Newport Beach Film Festival
Various Locations
Newport Beach, CA 92660
(949) 253-2880
www.newportbeachfilmfest.com
For one week, the Newport Beach Film Festival will fill the area with a variety of film and gala events that will “go deeper,” as per the event’s theme. With over 350 movies already scheduled for this year’s event, there is something for every interest. Opening night on Thursday will feature “Take Every Wave: The Life of Laird Hamilton,” which details the life of the famous athlete who changed the world of surfing forever. Other notable titles include “A Family Man,” “Paris Can Wait,” and the closing night “The Exception.” The event will feature foreign films as well, such as Brazil’s “Ballad of Return” and the U.K.’s “Golden Years.” Aside from international spotlights, there will be a collegiate showcase, a youth film showcase and a family film series.
Girls Day Out
The Wine Artist
21064 Bake Parkway
Lake Forest, CA 92630
(949) 297-3656
www.thewineartist.com
The theme of The Wine Artists’ current Girls Day Out is healthy appetizers. From 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., participants will learn to make healthy options for dinner parties or simply for their families to taste on any given night. While you will learn to create some delicious recipes—ones you may not have thought up on your own—you will also be able to take home some of the main ingredients so that you can recreate them in your own kitchen. These clean eating choices include no bean hummus, paleo flatbread, zucchini pesto rolls, quinoa pizza, sweet potato nachos and buffalo cauliflower bites. The cost for the event and materials is $80.
Ride Boomerang For The Last Time
Knott’s Berry Farm
8039 Beach Boulevard
Buena Park, CA 90620
(714) 220-5200
www.knotts.com
For 27 years, Boomerang has left an impact on visitors to Knott’s Berry Farm, serving as one of the most intense, loop-filled coasters in the park. Situated in the Boardwalk area at the back of the theme park, the bright green ride takes thrill seekers forward then all the way backward along the same 875-foot track. Saturday is the perfect time to get your last ride in because the coaster will close on April 23, along with the park’s famed Boysenberry Festival. Take one last spin on this classic piece of Knott’s Berry Farm before it’s replaced by something new and exciting, and eat some boysenberry-filled treats while you’re at it.
EVENT
Style Show
Westminster Rose Center
14140 All American Way
Westminster, CA 92683
soroptimisthuntingtonbeach.org
Hosted by Soroptimist International Huntington Beach, the annual Style Show is a great way to find some new fashions while supporting some special people in the local community. This year’s luncheon, held at the Westminster Rose Center, will feature a variety of clothing that cannot be purchased in stores. Women who the organization has helped in the past will model the apparel, and the proceeds will go entirely to their programs to help improve the lives of women and girls throughout the area. There will be prizes as well, including Disneyland tickets. The show will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and tickets at the door will cost $50.
