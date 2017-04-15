Triple-Shooting Leaves Teen Girl Dead, 2 Injured In Moreno Valley

MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA.com) – A teen girl was killed, and a woman and boy were injured in a triple-shooting Friday night in Moreno Valley.
Moreno Valley police report that officers responded to the 22900 block of Allies Place to find three people with gunshot wounds, a 26-year-old woman, a 17-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy.
All three were taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where the 17-year-old girl passed away, police said. The conditions of the woman and boy were not disclosed. No names were released.
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson told CBS2 that officers attempted to pull over a suspect vehicle that fled the scene, prompting a short chase. The suspect crashed the vehicle and managed to escape, the RCSD spokesperson said. The details of the crash were not known.
The circumstances and a motive for the shooting were not confirmed.
The sheriff’s department Central-Homicide Unit is leading the investigation. Anyone with information should call detectives at 760-393-3531.