Raid Uncovers Rifles, Hundreds Of Rounds Of Ammo In Home Near Redlands

April 15, 2017 11:26 AM
YUCAIPA (CBSLA.com) – Authorities found more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition, several homemade assault rifles and a marijuana grow during a raid on the home of a convicted felon near Redlands Friday.

Yucaipa police report that the illegal activity was discovered while serving a search warrant at a home in the 9400 block of of Garnet Avenue, in the city of Mentone.

Investigators found 27 marijuana plants in the backyard that were not in compliance with medical marijuana regulations, police said.

The house belongs to 36-year-old Ryan Becker, who was not home at the time of the raid. Police said he was arrested later that day at a business in Redlands.

Becker faces charges including felon in possession of ammunition, felon in possession of a firearm and cultivating marijuana.

He is being held on $500,000 bail.

