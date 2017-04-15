Puig’s 3-Run HR Lifts Dodgers Past Diamondbacks

April 15, 2017 9:58 PM
Filed Under: Los Angeles Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Yasiel Puig hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers overcame a sloppy defensive game to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-4 Saturday night.

Alex Wood (1-0) pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings of relief to earn the win and Kenley Jansen got the last four outs for his third save of the season.

Los Angeles went ahead 5-4 in the fifth on Arizona catcher Chris Herrmann’s throwing error —one of five errors in the game — and Puig padded the lead with his fourth homer of the season off Diamondbacks closer Fernando Rodney.

Austin Barnes also went deep for the Dodgers, getting his first career homer.

Nick Ahmed hit a three-run shot for Arizona.

Diamondbacks starter Patrick Corbin (1-2) struggled in his six innings, giving up five runs — three earned — and nine hits with three walks.

