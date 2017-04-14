Sea Lion Rescued From Freeway Overpass

MARINA DEL REY (CBSLA.com) — Another sea lion was found stranded Friday, but this time it was in the middle of traffic.
The sea lion was spotted walking along the Lincoln Bridge in Marina del Rey just before 9 a.m., according to animal control officials.
Officers with the Marine Animal Rescue helped safely coax the sea lion into a cage. The animal was determined to be pregnant and appeared to be sick but was not injured, officials said.
A couple of drivers spotted the sea lion and stopped to tweet about it.
It was the second such rescue for the Marine Animal Rescue, which helped rescue eight pregnant sea lions – all of them sick – earlier this week.
An algae bloom is believed to be responsible for making sea lions sick along the Orange County coastline, but officials aren’t saying yet whether that event affected the sea lion on the Lincoln bridge.