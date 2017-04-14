Oxnard Father Of 4 Dies After Shooting

OXNARD (CBSLA.com) – A 32-year-old father of four has passed away after being gunned down last week on an Oxnard street.
Angel Ortiz Ramirez was shot in the 1000 block of King Street just before 10 p.m. on April 8, according to Oxnard police.
He was taken to the Ventura County Medical Center by ambulance for treatment. On Friday, police confirmed that Ramirez passed away from his injuries. No suspects have been identified and detectives do not yet have a motive, police said.
Ramirez was active in the community and coached both little league baseball and basketball, police said.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call detectives at 805-385-7760.