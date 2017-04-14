O.C. Couple Donates $10,000 To Ailing West Hollywood Charity Following KCAL 9 Report

WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — Following a KCAL 9 report Thursday about a West Hollywood non-profit that was ailing, an Orange County couple stepped up to help .

And help in a big way.

Sean and Kaytee El-Tanany were watching the news just before bedtime Thursday night.

The couple was specifically watching KCAL9 News at 10 when they took note of a story about the charity Project Angel Food.

The non-profit feeds thousands of medically-fragile people each week. But due to federal budget cuts and a need to feed about 104 new clients, the charity sent out the word they were in dire straits

The story struck a chord with the generous couple

“As soon as the story was over, I turned to her and said we should really donate to this,” said Sean.

“I said you took the words out of my mouth, I was thinking that,” says Kaytee.

Sean got on his computer and read up about Project Angel Food — the 28-year-old group feeds more than 11,000 people per week.

The Mission Viejo couple has a successful business selling components for computers and servers and they knew they wanted to serve the people waiting for help. On Friday, they called the agency and said “We want to donate $10,000”

“I was surprised by how overwhelmed they were by the donation and that made me feel really good, but I still wish we could do more,” says Kaytee.

“As humans we are so resilient but we are so fragile, at any time from one minute to the next. I could relate seeing that happen to anybody and that’s what made me want to help.” said Sean to KCAL 9’s Rachel Kim.

Project Angel Food’s executive director Richard Ayoub called and told Kim about the couple’s donation which took five people off the waiting list. She reached out to the El-Tananys for an interview.

“I actually hesitated and absolutely really didn’t want to do this but I felt if it can get one more person to give it a second thought and help out,” says Sean.

The couple hopes more people will be encouraged to give to Project Angel Food, financially or with their time, volunteering in the kitchen.

“It’s in every one of us to want to help out, just make the first step and do it,” says Sean.

For more information about donating money or time to Project Angel Food ,click here.