Boy Wounded In San Bernardino School Shooting Released From Hospital

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA.com) –A 9-year-old boy who was wounded in a San Bernardino classroom shooting earlier this week has been released from the hospital.

CBS2 learned that Nolan Brandy was released from Loma Linda University Medical Center Friday after receiving treatment for critical injuries.

On Monday morning, special-needs teacher Karen Smith was gunned down in her classroom at North Park Elementary School by her estranged husband in what San Bernardino police called a murder-suicide.

Cedric Anderson, 53, entered Smith’s classroom and shot her dead. Two students standing behind her at the time were also struck by gunfire. Eight-year-old Jonathan Martinez was killed. Brandy was critically hurt, but survived. Brandy’s parents discussed his recovery in an interview Friday morning.

“Nolan, at this time, is doing fine, he’s recovering better than we expected,” his mother Rachel Brandy told CNN. “He’s moving right along with his recovery.”

Rachel Brandy says she was a regular volunteer in her son’s class and knew both Smith and Martinez well.

“I’m trying to cope with that, but on the other hand, I’m very glad that my so has made it,” Brandy said. “So that makes it a little easier, knowing we can move forward with him.”

Teachers and staff at the school are also trying to move forward, and get ready for students to return on Monday. They have been increasing safety measures, adding cameras and restricting who will now be allowed on campus.

“Yes, I don’t think the school should close or anything like that, because it’s a really great school,” parent Lydia Angulo told CBS2. “Maybe, with changes with protocol, because you do just go in, because you do just sign in.”

Other changes, like adding locking doors, may have to wait until the summer. North Park Elementary was built in the late 1960s, when open plans were popular in schools.

“On the inside, there’s like curtains, so there’s no doors, anyone can walk in, there’s no locks,” student Kristina Angulo said.

The school will have additional staff and crisis counselors available next week to help students feel safe.

A special prayer service was taking place Friday evening for Smith at Holy Rosary Cathedral, where she worshiped and volunteered.