West Hollywood Non-Profit Sees Growing Need, Shrinking Resources

WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — For the first time, a West Hollywood non-profit has a long waiting list for people who need its food services.

Volunteers for West Hollywood-based Project Angel Food cook and deliver medically tailored meals to people battling critical illnesses at no charge. 11,000 meals a week are cooked in their kitchen.

However, for the first time in Project Angel Food’s 28-year history, there is now a waiting list of 104 people who need its services.

“We’ve reached our financial capacity but our kitchen can do so much more,” Project Angel Food Executive Director Richard Ayoub said Thursday.

Ayoub says more sick people are turning to them because they are afraid of the changes in healthcare. They are also dealing with an aging population that is needing help for a much longer period of time.

“So we’re seeing some of those cuts but we can’t cut the number of people we serve,” Ayoub said. “It costs about $2,018 to serve one person every meal they need for a year.”

Ayoub says Project Angel Food doesn’t have enough money now because their federal funds are being cut 18 percent.

“They mean the difference between sitting in a gully, having food to eat and feeling like a person,” said 66-year-old Heidi Kim Schroeder, who receives meals from Project Angel Food ever since she was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, fibromyalgia and emphysema.

“It’s hard, because I have good days and I have bad days, but at least I can eat,” Schroeder said.

Project Angel Food is asking the public to help with either their time or with financial donations. For more information, click here.