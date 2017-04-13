The Human Gathering Leadership Conference Attracts Hundreds In LA

April 13, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Cash Warren, Dr. Drew Pinsky, Randy Jackson, Sheri Salata

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — An exclusive three-day conference that fostered authentic conversations between leading entrepreneurs and thought leaders was recently held in Hollywood.

The invite-only event, called The Human Gathering (THG), facilitated discussions between 150 founders, executives and investors on how to “leave a mark” on society.

randy jackson The Human Gathering Leadership Conference Attracts Hundreds In LA

Randy Jackson spoke among others in a panel at the exclusive event. (credit: Lauren Dary)

A diverse lineup of speakers — including Randy Jackson, Cash Warren, Dr. Drew Pinsky, Sheri Salata, Tom Bilyeu, James Haven and several others — conversed one-on-one with THG director Wes Chapman about social awareness, activism, health, film and television, music and entrepreneurialism.

“Our intention in creating The Human Gathering is to start a conversation that leads to meaningful action,” Chapman explained. “We hand selected this group of attendees and speakers, and created a safe environment where we could have honest conversations about human connection and interaction.”

cash warren The Human Gathering Leadership Conference Attracts Hundreds In LA

Cash Warren speaks one-on-one with Chapman on stage. (credit: Lauren Dary)

The inaugural event, which has been named by Forbes as this year’s No. 1 leadership conference, was held at Neuehouse in Hollywood.

According to Chapman, there are future plans to expand THG both nationally and internationally.

A second conference will be held from April 5-7 in 2018.

