The Human Gathering Leadership Conference Attracts Hundreds In LA

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — An exclusive three-day conference that fostered authentic conversations between leading entrepreneurs and thought leaders was recently held in Hollywood.
The invite-only event, called The Human Gathering (THG), facilitated discussions between 150 founders, executives and investors on how to “leave a mark” on society.
A diverse lineup of speakers — including Randy Jackson, Cash Warren, Dr. Drew Pinsky, Sheri Salata, Tom Bilyeu, James Haven and several others — conversed one-on-one with THG director Wes Chapman about social awareness, activism, health, film and television, music and entrepreneurialism.
“Our intention in creating The Human Gathering is to start a conversation that leads to meaningful action,” Chapman explained. “We hand selected this group of attendees and speakers, and created a safe environment where we could have honest conversations about human connection and interaction.”
The inaugural event, which has been named by Forbes as this year’s No. 1 leadership conference, was held at Neuehouse in Hollywood.
According to Chapman, there are future plans to expand THG both nationally and internationally.
A second conference will be held from April 5-7 in 2018.