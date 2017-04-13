Extra ‘E’ For ‘Error’? Misspelled ‘Streeet’ Signs Go Up In San Pedro

April 13, 2017 11:44 AM
Filed Under: Street Signs

SAN PEDRO (CBSLA.com) — About 20 street signs in San Pedro will have to be replaced after the word “street” was misspelled.

The signs with an extra “e” went up on Gaffey Street about a week ago, but it took a driver sharing an image of the signs on social media to get them fixed.

This went thru HOW many approvals? 😂 #streeet #spellcheck

A post shared by carrie nichole camacho (@souldelasol) on

Crews have begun taking down the signs, which were part of a beautification project by a local neighborhood group. The signs will be fixed and reinstalled at no cost by the designer.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Carol Cottone-Kolthoff says:
    April 13, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    This is a story on a typo. Then you say Beatification process! Unless that sign is destined for sainthood, I think you mean BEAUTIFICATION!

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It
Follow Us On Twitter

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia