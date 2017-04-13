Extra ‘E’ For ‘Error’? Misspelled ‘Streeet’ Signs Go Up In San Pedro

SAN PEDRO (CBSLA.com) — About 20 street signs in San Pedro will have to be replaced after the word “street” was misspelled.
The signs with an extra “e” went up on Gaffey Street about a week ago, but it took a driver sharing an image of the signs on social media to get them fixed.
Crews have begun taking down the signs, which were part of a beautification project by a local neighborhood group. The signs will be fixed and reinstalled at no cost by the designer.
One Comment
This is a story on a typo. Then you say Beatification process! Unless that sign is destined for sainthood, I think you mean BEAUTIFICATION!