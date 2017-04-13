Irvine School Evacuated Over Phone Threat

IRVINE (CBSLA.com) – A phone threat forced the evacuation of Northwood High School in Irvine Thursday afternoon.
At 1:40 p.m., Irvine police received a call from a male claiming to be a Northwood High student who said he was locked in a campus bathroom with guns and explosives.
Students were evacuated and students were cleared out room by room. Nothing suspicious had been found as of 3:30 p.m., police said.
Parents were told they could pick up their children near Portola Parkway and Yale Avenue.
Nearby Canyon View Elementary School was also placed on a soft lockdown, but was not considered part of the threat, police said.