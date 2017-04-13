Darvish Dominates As Rangers Pound Angels Again, 8-3

Nomar Mazara also homered and Robinson Chirinos drove in three runs for the Rangers, who took two of three from their AL West rivals.
Darvish (1-1) struck out 10 and limited the Halos to five singles and two walks, improving to 8-2 in his career against the Angels.
Except for Los Angeles’ ninth-inning rally to a 10th-inning victory Tuesday, the Rangers thoroughly dominated the Angels, outscoring them 16-6 in the final two games.
Danny Espinosa hit a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth for the Angels, who were routed in the last two games of their homestand after a 4-0 start.
