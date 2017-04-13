4 Hurt In Wreck On 14 Freeway Near Palmdale

April 13, 2017 7:00 PM
Filed Under: Palmdale

PALMDALE (CBSLA.com) – Four people were hurt in a single-vehicle crash that shut down State Route 14 south of Palmdale Thursday evening.

California Highway Patrol reports the crash occurred just after 5 p.m. on the southbound side of the 14 Freeway at the junction with Pearblossom Highway and the Angeles Forest Highway. One person was ejected from the vehicle, CHP said.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed that four people were hurt, two of whom had to be airlifted by helicopter to a nearby hospital. The extent of their injuries were not confirmed.

A Sig Alert was issued and the freeway was shut down in both directions. The Sig Alert was canceled at around 6:50 p.m. and all lanes were reopened.

The circumstances of the crash were not confirmed.

