Deputies Fatally Shoot Armed Man In Watts

WATTS (CBSLA.com) — Detectives Wednesday investigated the circumstances surrounding a deadly deputy-involved shooting that took place in Watts.
The shooting was reported shortly after 1 a.m. near Alameda and 91st streets, according to sheriff’s deputies.
Authorities were sent to the area for report of a burglary within a vehicle.
Upon their arrival, deputies located the truck of the car partially open.
They contacted the driver of another vehicle that was parked in the alley, but the suspect broke free and grabbed a gun from the front seat.
Authorities fired their weapons and the suspect was struck by gunfire in the torso.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.
No sheriff’s deputies were injured during the shooting.