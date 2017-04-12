$10K Reward Offered For Suspects Wanted In Deadly Drive-By Shooting

WATCH LIVE: Police In Pursuit Of Possible Road Rage Suspect | Listen To KNX 1070

April 12, 2017 11:20 AM
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors offered a $10,000 reward Wednesday for information to help solve the drive-by shooting death of a man in the Athens area.

Lester Virgil, 45, was fatally shot on Aug. 5, 2016, as he was coaching his 12-year-old son’s basketball team in the 1600 block of West 110th Street.

Paramedics pronounced Virgil dead at the scene.

According to the sheriff’s department, a car stopped in front of the house and a passenger fired several rounds. The boys escaped danger, but Lester was struck by gunfire.

Detectives described the suspect vehicle as a white Audi that has a sunroof and tinted windows.

Anyone with information about this case has been urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

