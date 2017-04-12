$10K Reward Offered For Suspects Wanted In Deadly Drive-By Shooting

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors offered a $10,000 reward Wednesday for information to help solve the drive-by shooting death of a man in the Athens area.
Lester Virgil, 45, was fatally shot on Aug. 5, 2016, as he was coaching his 12-year-old son’s basketball team in the 1600 block of West 110th Street.
Paramedics pronounced Virgil dead at the scene.
According to the sheriff’s department, a car stopped in front of the house and a passenger fired several rounds. The boys escaped danger, but Lester was struck by gunfire.
Detectives described the suspect vehicle as a white Audi that has a sunroof and tinted windows.
Anyone with information about this case has been urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)