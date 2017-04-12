Tony-Winning Blues Singer Linda Hopkins Dead At 92

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Larger-than-life blues and gospel singer Linda Hopkins has died.
Hopkis was 92.
She was perhaps best-known for a booming voice and powerful performances in Broadway musicals — most notably “Me & Bessie” a one-woman homage to singer Bessie Smith.
She won a Tony for 1972’s “Inner City.”
Hopkins died in Milwaukee.
Another Broadway triumph and Tony nomination came with the 80s musical revue “Black and Blue.” She also appeared in the hit “Purlie.
While she was most often on the stage, she did have small parts in films like “Honkytonk Man,” “The Education of Sonny Carson,” a TV miniseries about MLK titled “King: and the “Roots” sequel, Roots: The Next Generation.”
She performed for President Carter at his inauguration.
Hopkins received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame 12 years ago.
Her sole hit single was “Shake a Hand” in the early 60s.
Hopkins was born Melinda Helen Matthews in New Orleans on December 14, 1924.
