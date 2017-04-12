LAFD Honors Georgia Firefighter Killed In Venice In Suspected DUI Crash

April 12, 2017 11:21 PM
Filed Under: DUI Crash

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) —  Georgia firefighter Ron Herens, who was killed in a suspected DUI crash near Venice Beach Monday night while on vacation, was given a full honor guard by the Los Angeles Fire Department on Wednesday.

A procession brought Herens’ body from the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office to Rice Mortuary in Torrance.

Los Angeles city and county fire department units set up on freeway overpasses in a show of respect and a powerful tribute.

Herens, 23, was with four other members of the Marietta, Ga., Fire Department around 10 p.m. Monday when the accident happened. Herens had been with the department for four years.

Investigators say the driver in the other car was drunk.

