San Bernardino Officials Say Lack Of Security Isn’t An Issue In School Shooting

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA.com) — Law enforcement and the school district say despite suspected shooter Cedric Anderson entering the North Park Elementary school with a gun, procedures kept him from sneaking in through a back door. But could more have been done to stop him?

“We don’t see anything that has come to our attention that we could have seen this coming,” Chief Jarrod Burguan of the San Bernardino Police Department said.

The shooting occurred in a special needs classroom . The shooter was identified as 53-year-old Cedric Anderson of Riverside. He was the estranged husband of Karen Elaine Smith, 53, who was killed in the shooting. Eight-year-old Jonathan Martinez was also killed and a 9-year-old boy was wounded.

Three different cameras showed Anderson trying to get into unlocked doors before going into the main entrance.

“School security measures forced him into a single-entry point,” San Bernardino City Unified Superintendent Dale Marsden said. “The procedures were followed as they should have been.”

Because Smith kept her private life private nobody at the school knew of an estranged relationship with Anderson and that he would be a threat.

“He was allowed access because of his prior relationship and no prior knowledge of any threats,” San Bernardino sheriff John McMahon said.

At every high school and middle school in San Bernardino there are armed police but not at elementary schools.

A full investigation into security procedures before the shooting are underway.