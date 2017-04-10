SAN BERNARDINO SCHOOL SHOOTING: 2 Adults, 1 Student Dead | Listen To KNX 1070 | Photos | Full Coverage

Search For Hit-And-Run Driver Who Seriously Hurt Seal Beach Mother

April 10, 2017 10:38 PM
Filed Under: Hit And Run, Seal Beach

SEAL BEACH (CBSLA.com) – Police are still searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a mother of two last month in Seal Beach, leaving her seriously hurt.

The incident occurred at about 6 p.m. on March 2. According to Seal Beach police, a woman was getting in her car along Pacific Coast Highway and 15th Street when she was struck by a car. The driver did not stop. Surveillance video showed the possible suspect vehicle turning west onto Anderson Street off the PCH in Huntington Beach, police said.

The victim, Kansha Perez, has been wheelchair-bound ever since. She suffered two broken bones below her knee, a dislocated ankle and two foot fractures. Doctors are unsure when she will be able to walk again.

“I think I’m a pretty strong-willed person, and this has definitely the most emotional month I have ever had,” Perez told KCAL9 Monday.

Police said the suspect vehicle may be a mid-2000s gray or silver Subaru with roof racks. It may have damage to the passenger side and could be missing the passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information should call Seal Beach police at 562-799-4100 ext. 1649.

