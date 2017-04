LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — What appeared to be a fireball shooting across the night sky prompted a great deal of reaction on social media Monday evening.

The bright flash was spotted a little before 9 p.m. from as far south as San Diego, north to Los Angeles and as far east as Phoenix. Here is some of what people claim they saw.

That was a rad little flash in the sky to end band practice, San Diego. #meteor pic.twitter.com/ktSmpA2C0i — David Eli Martin (@davidmartin08) April 11, 2017

Meteor Shower passed threw the IE, OC, LA, SD! You see it? pic.twitter.com/1W9fIupuMu — INLAND PURSUITS (@IEPURSUITS) April 11, 2017

Was that a meteor we just saw in La Quinta? Super cool. — Wendy (@powellplonski) April 11, 2017

If you were lucky enough to see the meteor tonight, you can report it to @amsmeteors 🤓: https://t.co/ljHfwjFC4x pic.twitter.com/jZ8z93Avp0 — THE L.A. SCENE (@TheLAScene) April 11, 2017

Just saw a massive meteor from Palm Springs. Lit up the while sky. Green streak!!! #meteor — lee ziegler (@laracco) April 11, 2017

Just saw a huge meteor from Northwest Phoenix towards California! Huge! #meteor — Greg Freeman (@grgfremn) April 11, 2017