Airbnb Bans Host For Alleged Discrimination Against Asian Guest

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Airbnb said it has banned a host in the Big Bear area forever for allegedly discriminating against a Riverside woman because she is Asian.

Spokesman Christopher Nulty said Airbnb does not condone discrimination and has removed the host from the Airbnb platform permanently.

Dyne Suh had booked a cabin on Airbnb in Running Springs for a weekend getaway with her friends.

When they were only a few minutes away from reaching their destination, the host abruptly cancelled their reservation, leaving them stranded in a snowstorm on Feb. 17, according to Suh.

She said when she notified the host that she was bringing two more guests and two dogs and would pay extra, the host went on a racist tirade.

The first two texts she received said: “Go ahead. I wouldn’t rent to u if u were the last person on earth. One word says it all. Asian.”

When she threatened to report the host to Airbnb for racism, she received texts that said: “Go ahead. It’s why we have trump. And I will not allow this country to be told what to do by foreigners.”

Suh said on Facebook that “I just cried so hard. Mascara everywhere. Shaking still…”

According to Suh, the host is a college professor who teaches ESL.

Airbnb offered the group a reimbursement, and they were able to find another place to stay that night, she wrote on Facebook.