Missing Hiker In Santa Clarita Valley Re-United With Loved Ones Following Rescue

MENTRYVILLE (CBSLA.com) — A missing hiker has been found alive and well, authorities said.

The search for the 58-year-old hiker centered on the area of Mentryville.

KCAL 9’s Erica Mandy spoke to the hiker moments after he was rescued.

The hiker told Mandy he wasn’t hurt, just lost.

He said he routinely hikes in the area and often goes off course.

The unidentified man, went on a hike yesterday morning, His wife became suspicious when he didn’t return home after several hours.

The man said he was an experienced hiker. He had enough [survival] gear tbut acknowledged that he made two mistakes.

“I didn’t have a printed map with me, and I didn’t have a charger for my phone.” he said. “I didn’t even know you were looking for me.”

His wife said, upon seeing her husband, she felt “happy, relieved, grateful.”

She added, “Hopefully this will not happen again.”

The rescue involved a helicopter, K-0 unis and more than a dozen people looking for him on the ground.