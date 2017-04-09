Local Christians Say Church Bombings In Egypt Won’t Erode Their Faith

NORTHRIDGE (CBSLA.com) — Sorrow filled the air during evening service on Palm Sunday at St. Mary and St. Athanasius Coptic Christian Church in Northridge.
Coptic Christians in Southern California say Sunday’s violence in Egypt against them is nothing new. They say they also mourn for the Muslims who were also killed at the hands of ISIS.
The first bomb exploded in Tanta, Egypt during a live stream of the choir singing during Palm Sunday. A few hours later, a security camera captured the second suicide bombing at a church in Alexandria, Egypt.
The violence has turned a time of celebration into sorrow at St. Mary and St. Athanasius Coptic Christian Church in Northridge during the start of Holy Week.
“It was shocking, disappointing, I felt sad,” Parishioner Hala Fam said.
Church leaders say attendance at Sunday morning’s service, following the bombings, was by the far the biggest attendance they’ve ever seen.
The church also produces a TV show.
Dr. Mahfouz Gereis says the majority of callers were angry, saying security isn’t tight enough at Christian Churches in Egypt.
“It’s a history in Egypt that even when they capture those the atrocities, hardly anybody would be sentenced,” show host Gereis said.
Egypt’s president recently met with President Trump, who on Sunday tweeted he had confidence that President Al Sisi will handle the situation properly.
But parishioners in Northridge say their support for Abdel Fattah Al Sisi may slide if they don’t see a tougher stance against ISIS which claimed responsibility for the attacks. They also say even the possibility of more bombings won’t erode their faith.
“Our people, actually when they hear things like this, it kind of like encourages them to pray harder to even get closer to God. Get closer to the church.” Fr. Anthony Attallah, of St. Mary and St. Athanasius Church, said.
One Comment
Killing Christians all over the Muslim countries are very old news.
-Do you know that Christin’s made 25% of the ME population 50 years ago?
-Do you know that Christians made less than 5% of ME population today?
-Do you know that the in the holly city of Bethlehem Christians made 70% of the population 25 years ago?
All the Islamist organizations, the Muslim religion establishments as well governments are chasing Christians for decades.
——————–
Islamists song, not only during the Christmas period, but everyday and everywhere!
*
Cling ,cling,cling
Boom, boom,boom
*
Jihad bells, Jihad bells
Terror everywhere
*
We lie to all and made them blinds
From Sydney. Cairo, Kenya , London , Bagdad, Paris, Jerusalem, Tunis Moscow, Beijing to L.A.
*
Jihad bells, Jihad bells
Terror every were
*
All the Buddhists, Christians, Muslims Jews and Hindu
Your time will come, you should know.
*
Jihad bells, Jihad bells
Terror every were
*
But-if you resist
The terror for ever will persist
Your head will be in risk
Join the religion of peace, or else…….
*
Jihad Bells! Will ring for you!
And Terror everywhere
*****
Allah Akbar
———— Boom ————-
(Where are the 72 white virgins I was promised?)