Certain Packaged Salads Recalled After Discovery Of Dead Bat, CDC Says

ORLANDO, Fla. (CBSLA.com) — Several agencies have joined forces as part of an investigation into the discovery of a dead bat that was allegedly found in a packaged salad in Florida, authorities said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a media statement that two people there reported eating some of the salad before finding the animal.
Authorities say the bat was sent to the CDC rabies lab for testing.
“The deteriorated condition of the bat did not allow for CDC to definitively rule out whether this bat had rabies,” the statement indicated.
Following the incident, Fresh Express Saturday issued a recall of a limited number of cases of Organic Marketside Spring Mix, which the CDC says are sold in a clear container.
The salads have a production code of G089B19 and best-if-used-by date of April 14, 2017.
According to the CDC, the salads were distributed to Walmart stores located in the Southeastern region of the U.S. For more information, call (800) 242-5472.
Officials stressed that those who have eaten the recalled salad and didn’t find animal material aren’t at risk, and need not contact their health department.