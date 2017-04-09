Best Activities To Do This Week In Orange County – April 10

Whether exploring nature, arts or food this week, there are plenty of fun spring events happening. In honor of spring break, the Environmental Nature Center will host their annual nature camp, Downtown Orange will play host to a grilled cheese festival and locals can take part in macramé and floral arranging workshops. When the weekend rolls around, try out the new virtual reality experience at Knott’s Berry Farm, view some amazing art at the Hilbert Museum or learn to cook at a brunch class.

Monday, April 10



Attend Nature Camp

Environmental Nature Center

1601 East 16th Street

Newport Beach, CA 92663

(949) 645-8489

www.encenter.org Environmental Nature Center1601 East 16th StreetNewport Beach, CA 92663(949) 645-8489 In order of spring break, the Environmental Nature Center will host its annual spring nature camp, designed with plenty of outdoor activities. Open to children in kindergarten through 6th grade, the camp will last Monday through Thursday. Campers are split up into groups based on their age, ensuring that the activities they complete are ideal for their level of development. This year’s activities include hiking, meeting animals, conducting science experiments, scavenger hunts and learning about honeybees. The naturalists that work at the center throughout the year as well as some special guest teachers who also work in outdoor environmental education will lead the lectures and events. Students may enroll for half or whole day experiences.

Tuesday, April 11



Visit Macrame 101

The Potting Shed by Carlisle

401 West Chapman Avenue

Orange, CA 92866

(714) 468-5154

www.tpshomeandgarden.com The Potting Shed by Carlisle401 West Chapman AvenueOrange, CA 92866(714) 468-5154 Tuesday night’s two-hour workshop at The Potting Shed by Carlisle will allow guests to create a one-of-a-kind design. The class will feature a mini macramé project that can be hung on the wall or given away as a gift afterward. Space is limited, but all materials are included in the class fee, ensuring that you will take a finished product home with you. Instructor Cissy Saltarelli will lead the workshop, taking guests through the entire macramé process from start to finish. The class starts at 6:30 p.m. and costs $40. Next month, the store will host additional workshops on planting succulents.

Wednesday, April 12



4th Annual Big Cheese Festival

Provisions Market

143 North Glassell Street

Orange, CA 92866

(714) 997-2337

www.universe.com Provisions Market143 North Glassell StreetOrange, CA 92866(714) 997-2337 Organized by the nearby Haven Gastropub, Wednesday will mark the fourth year of the annual Big Cheese festival. Held in honor of National Grilled Cheese Month, the festival doubles as a competition where local Orange County chefs show off their cheesy sandwich creations. Dean Kim of OC Baking Company will provide fresh, locally baked bread while Tillamook County Creamery Association will donate their cheeses and butters. Chefs including those from Sessions West Coast Deli, Vaca, host Haven Gastropub and more will present their own versions of the classic sandwich for visitors to taste. The winner will go on to showcase their grilled cheese at the Montage Laguna Beach’s Taste of the Nation event.

Thursday, April 13



Spring Floral Arranging Workshop

Lido Marina Village

3434 Via Lido

Newport Beach, CA 92663

(949) 612-7833

www.lidomarinavillage.com Lido Marina Village3434 Via LidoNewport Beach, CA 92663(949) 612-7833 Just before Easter Sunday, head down to Lido Marina Village to participate in a fresh floral arranging workshop. Studio La Fleur will lead the experience, helping visitors to create stunning spring floral arrangements and unique succulent designs that will enhance any Easter party or spring get-together. The event starts at 11 a.m. and the $50 enrollment fee includes all of the necessary supplies, including fresh flowers. Once the arranging has concluded, guests will be invited to enjoy sweet treats and Champagne within Bailey44, a women’s clothing store that will also provide same-day discounts to those who attended the workshop.

Friday, April 14



Virtual Reality Showdown in Ghost Town

Knott’s Berry Farm

8039 Beach Boulevard

Buena Park, CA 90620

(714) 220-5200

www.knotts.com Knott’s Berry Farm8039 Beach BoulevardBuena Park, CA 90620(714) 220-5200 Today, take part in a brand new experience at Knott’s Berry Farm with the VR Showdown in Ghost Town. The virtual reality game was added permanently to park activities last week, marking one of the first free roaming, multi-player permanent VR installations in a U.S. theme park. Those who play the game will be transported into the future of Knott’s fictional Calico, where they will join together with other plays to protect the town from robots. The experience, which costs $6 in addition to regular theme park admission, begins in the Boardwalk Arcade and relies heavily on real structures within the park. Knott’s Berry Farm’s annual Boysenberry Festival is also still currently running through April 23, providing an added incentive to visit the park this week.

Saturday, April 15



Disney Production Art

Hilbert Museum of California Art

167 North Atchison Street

Orange, CA 92866

(714) 516-5880

www.hilbertmuseum.com Hilbert Museum of California Art167 North Atchison StreetOrange, CA 92866(714) 516-5880 A small museum located on the Chapman University campus, the Hilbert Museum of California Art is in the midst of a special Disney exhibit. Open on Saturdays until 5 p.m., guests can stop by to view the free showcase, which features original animation and production art from various Disney movies and Disneyland attractions, including “Sleeping Beauty,” “Lady and the Tramp,” “Snow White and the Seven Dwarves” and It’s a Small World. Expect to see early concept paintings, original cels and related artwork by artists like Mary Blair and Eyvind Earle. Aside from this unique exhibit, visitors can see “Golden Dreams,” an exhibit featuring pieces from immigrants, and “Out of the West,” a showcase of California artists who have shown across the country.

Sunday, April 16



Take A Weekend Brunch Class

Hipcooks Orange County

125 North Broadway

Santa Ana, CA 92701

(714) 479-0855

oc.hipcooks.com Hipcooks Orange County125 North BroadwaySanta Ana, CA 92701(714) 479-0855 Spend your Easter Sunday learning to create a fabulous weekend brunch to showcase to friends and family at home. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., local amateur chefs and advanced cooks looking for some inspiration can take part in a fun cooking class that you can complete solo, with friends and family or as an afternoon date. While the class isn’t vegetarian-friendly, it will teach you to make things like croustade with smoked salmon; beet, goat cheese and rosemary muffins; asparagus and ham frittata; a bittergreens salad with creamy anchovy dressing; and a lemon tart for dessert. After you spend some time cooking, sit down and enjoy the fruits of your labor with your fellow classmates. Passionfruit belinis will also be served.





Celebrate Easter

