Best Activities To Do This Week In Los Angeles – April 10

It’s Easter week, and there’s lots to do before the holiday. A comedy show, festive trip to the farm, and a few eclectic musical performances are just some of the activities in store for the week. An Easter brunch is the perfect way to spend Sunday, and we’ve rounded up a few great spots to enjoy one.

Monday, April 10



Ships & Giggles Comedy Night

The Queen Mary

1126 Queens Hwy.

Long Beach, CA 90802

(800) 437-2934

www.queenmary.com The Queen Mary1126 Queens Hwy.Long Beach, CA 90802(800) 437-2934 The Queen Mary has your cure for the Monday blues. Their new Ships & Giggles Comedy Night it the perfect way to start the week with a laugh, and kicks off tonight with some of L.A.’s favorite comedians. Comedian Rocco Stowe (Comedy Store, Laugh Factory) hosts the show that starts at 8:00pm, and will continue the second Monday of each month. Arrive early and enjoy happy hour from 5pm – 7pm.

Tuesday, April 11



Explore “Count Basie: The King of Swing”

GRAMMY Museum

800 W Olympic Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90015

(213) 765-6800

www.grammymuseum.org GRAMMY Museum800 W Olympic Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90015(213) 765-6800 This is the last week to check out the GRAMMY Museum’s exhibition “Count Basie: The King of Swing” (closing Sunday), and in honor of the exhibit, the Museum is presenting an intimate conversation centered around the recent release of “The Savory Collection.” An historical archive of swing-era artists like Basie in their prime, the album features an incomparable collection of inspired and never-before-heard material. The founding director of the National Jazz Museum in Harlem will be there, as well as other special guests.

Wednesday, April 12



Visit Underwood Family Farms’ Easter Springtime Festival

Underwood Family Farms

3370 Sunset Valley Rd.

Moorpark, CA 93021

(805) 529-3690

www.underwoodfamilyfarms.com Underwood Family Farms3370 Sunset Valley Rd.Moorpark, CA 93021(805) 529-3690 Underwood Family Farms offers the ultimate Easter experience on their expansive farmland. Along with tractor drawn wagon rides, an Easter storybook labyrinth, egg n’ spoon races, and combine slide, the farm boasts countless photo opportunities. Stick the family next to the giant Easter basket, or antique tractor, or the Easter Bunny, and you’ve got instant springtime photos. The farm is open all week, with special animal races and shows on the weekend.



Looking for other fun Easter activities? Visit our list of the Best Easter Events In Los Angeles

Thursday, April 13



Reykjavik Festival Featuring Sigur Ros

Walt Disney Concert Hall

111 S Grand Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

www.laphil.com Walt Disney Concert Hall111 S Grand Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90012 The Los Angeles Philharmonic’s Reykjavik Festival is a month-long celebration of music, art, and film that highlights the creativity and close-knit artistic community of Reykjavík, Iceland. One of the country’s most well known artists, Sigur Ros, brings their ethereal sound to the stage to play works both with and without the orchestra. The band performs tonight through Saturday, and the show is preceded by a lecture in BP Hall.

Friday, April 14



Festival M.A.R.S.

Angel City Brewery Beer Hall

216 Alameda St.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

www.FestivalMARS.com Angel City Brewery Beer Hall216 Alameda St.Los Angeles, CA 90012 Tonight is the official launch of the first ever Festival M.A.R.S. (Music & Arts ReSound), a 10-day festival featuring over 35 local and international contemporary musicians and artists. Los Angeles’ own condcutorless Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra performs with composer and turntable artists Jorge Sanchez-Chiong at Angel City Brewery this evening. The one-of-a-kind festival continues through the week, offering free events throughout.

Saturday, April 15



LA Opera: “The Tales of Hoffmann”

Dorothy Chandler Pavilion

135 N. Grand Ave.

Los Angeles, CA, 90012

www.theatricum.org Dorothy Chandler Pavilion135 N. Grand Ave.Los Angeles, CA, 90012 It’s the last day to see Vittorio Grigolo and the LA Opera take on Offenbach’s final masterpiece, “The Tales of Hoffmann.” Poet E.T.A. Hoffmann is urged by his boozing buddies to recount the women he has loved and lost, and obliges. As he begins recollecting, the plot is set into motion, and we meet each fascinating, half-remembered woman. Powerhouse Placido Domingo conducts the iconic, mood-setting score.

Sunday, April 16



Celebrate Easter!

Enjoy Easter Brunch & Other Activities

Various Locations Enjoy Easter Brunch & Other ActivitiesVarious Locations There are so many ways to celebrate Easter Sunday, and brunching is an Angeleno favorite. Restaurants around the city are upping their brunch game for the holiday, like Mr. C Beverly Hills, where they’re hosting their annual Easter Brunch Buffet (don’t miss the gelato trolley) with live music and Children’s Egg Hunt on their pool deck. For brunch with an ocean view, check out Shade Hotel Redondo Beach, offering an egg hunt and craft table alongside their buffet-style Easter Brunch, or Del Frisco’s Grille Santa Monica, which will also have an Easter egg hunt and a Peep adorned “Peepin’ Cold Brew.” If fun and a flick sounds like your speed, start at The Tuck Room Tavern for their Ultimate Bloody Mary Bar and Brunch Box, and after you say hello to the “Hipster Bunny”, pop over to the attached movie theater to finish your weekend with a film. Looking for more brunch options? Visit our list of the Best Restaurants Serving Easter Brunch In Los Angeles



There are also many Easter day activities to get involved with this year! From downtown L.A. to the Los Angeles Zoo and elsewhere, visit our list of the Best Easter Day Events In Los Angeles to celebrate!

Article by Kellie Fell.