Best Activities To Do This Week In Los Angeles – April 10

Ships & Giggles Comedy Night
The Queen Mary
1126 Queens Hwy.
Long Beach, CA 90802
(800) 437-2934
www.queenmary.com
The Queen Mary has your cure for the Monday blues. Their new Ships & Giggles Comedy Night it the perfect way to start the week with a laugh, and kicks off tonight with some of L.A.’s favorite comedians. Comedian Rocco Stowe (Comedy Store, Laugh Factory) hosts the show that starts at 8:00pm, and will continue the second Monday of each month. Arrive early and enjoy happy hour from 5pm – 7pm.
Explore “Count Basie: The King of Swing”
GRAMMY Museum
800 W Olympic Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90015
(213) 765-6800
www.grammymuseum.org
This is the last week to check out the GRAMMY Museum’s exhibition “Count Basie: The King of Swing” (closing Sunday), and in honor of the exhibit, the Museum is presenting an intimate conversation centered around the recent release of “The Savory Collection.” An historical archive of swing-era artists like Basie in their prime, the album features an incomparable collection of inspired and never-before-heard material. The founding director of the National Jazz Museum in Harlem will be there, as well as other special guests.
Visit Underwood Family Farms’ Easter Springtime Festival
Underwood Family Farms
3370 Sunset Valley Rd.
Moorpark, CA 93021
(805) 529-3690
www.underwoodfamilyfarms.com
Underwood Family Farms offers the ultimate Easter experience on their expansive farmland. Along with tractor drawn wagon rides, an Easter storybook labyrinth, egg n’ spoon races, and combine slide, the farm boasts countless photo opportunities. Stick the family next to the giant Easter basket, or antique tractor, or the Easter Bunny, and you’ve got instant springtime photos. The farm is open all week, with special animal races and shows on the weekend.
Looking for other fun Easter activities? Visit our list of the Best Easter Events In Los Angeles
Reykjavik Festival Featuring Sigur Ros
Walt Disney Concert Hall
111 S Grand Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90012
www.laphil.com
The Los Angeles Philharmonic’s Reykjavik Festival is a month-long celebration of music, art, and film that highlights the creativity and close-knit artistic community of Reykjavík, Iceland. One of the country’s most well known artists, Sigur Ros, brings their ethereal sound to the stage to play works both with and without the orchestra. The band performs tonight through Saturday, and the show is preceded by a lecture in BP Hall.
Festival M.A.R.S.
Angel City Brewery Beer Hall
216 Alameda St.
Los Angeles, CA 90012
www.FestivalMARS.com
Tonight is the official launch of the first ever Festival M.A.R.S. (Music & Arts ReSound), a 10-day festival featuring over 35 local and international contemporary musicians and artists. Los Angeles’ own condcutorless Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra performs with composer and turntable artists Jorge Sanchez-Chiong at Angel City Brewery this evening. The one-of-a-kind festival continues through the week, offering free events throughout.
LA Opera: “The Tales of Hoffmann”
Dorothy Chandler Pavilion
135 N. Grand Ave.
Los Angeles, CA, 90012
www.theatricum.org
It’s the last day to see Vittorio Grigolo and the LA Opera take on Offenbach’s final masterpiece, “The Tales of Hoffmann.” Poet E.T.A. Hoffmann is urged by his boozing buddies to recount the women he has loved and lost, and obliges. As he begins recollecting, the plot is set into motion, and we meet each fascinating, half-remembered woman. Powerhouse Placido Domingo conducts the iconic, mood-setting score.
Celebrate Easter!
Enjoy Easter Brunch & Other Activities
Various Locations
There are so many ways to celebrate Easter Sunday, and brunching is an Angeleno favorite. Restaurants around the city are upping their brunch game for the holiday, like Mr. C Beverly Hills, where they’re hosting their annual Easter Brunch Buffet (don’t miss the gelato trolley) with live music and Children’s Egg Hunt on their pool deck. For brunch with an ocean view, check out Shade Hotel Redondo Beach, offering an egg hunt and craft table alongside their buffet-style Easter Brunch, or Del Frisco’s Grille Santa Monica, which will also have an Easter egg hunt and a Peep adorned “Peepin’ Cold Brew.” If fun and a flick sounds like your speed, start at The Tuck Room Tavern for their Ultimate Bloody Mary Bar and Brunch Box, and after you say hello to the “Hipster Bunny”, pop over to the attached movie theater to finish your weekend with a film. Looking for more brunch options? Visit our list of the Best Restaurants Serving Easter Brunch In Los Angeles
There are also many Easter day activities to get involved with this year! From downtown L.A. to the Los Angeles Zoo and elsewhere, visit our list of the Best Easter Day Events In Los Angeles to celebrate!