Skateboarder Dies In Crash While Holding Onto Moving Jeep

PALOS VERDES ESTATES (CBSLA.com) – A 15-year-old boy from Manhattan Beach was killed when he fell off his skateboard while being pulled by a Jeep near Palos Verdes High School Friday night, police said.
The incident was reported at 7:33 p.m. in the 500 block of Epping Road near Paseo Del Mar, according to Palos Verdes Estates police Sgt. Steven LeBeau.
The victim was riding a skateboard while being towed by a Jeep traveling at slow speed when he fell, LeBeau said. According to a California Highway Patrol news release, the Jeep was going about 10 miles per hour when the teen lost control of his skateboard, hit right rear tire before his head struck the ground.
The occupants of the Jeep stopped and called 911. Responding officers found the teen lying in the roadway unconscious and suffering from head trauma, LeBeau said. He was not wearing a helmet.
The boy was taken by ambulance to Torrance Memorial Hospital where he died from head injuries, CHP said.
No names were released. It was unclear if any charges would be filed. The investigation is being conducted by CHP.
