Police: Driver Plows Into 2 Men Following Dispute At Fullerton Night Club

April 8, 2017 2:07 PM
Filed Under: Fullerton, Hit And Run

FULLERTON (CBSLA.com) – A man is accused of driving his truck onto a Fullerton sidewalk overnight Friday and slamming into two pedestrians in retaliation for an altercation at a night club.

The situation began when four men got into a dispute at a night club in the area of Raymond and Ash avenues, Fullerton police report.

The altercation spilled onto the street as the men left the club. Witnesses told police one of them got behind the wheel of a black pickup, and at about 12:09 a.m. Saturday, drove it up onto a sidewalk, striking two of the other men. The pickup then fled.

The two victims were rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries.

About one hour after the collision, a truck matching the description of the suspect vehicle drove by the crime scene, police said.

Officers stopped the truck and arrested the driver, 31-year-old Humberto Hernandez-Lopez of Fullerton, on suspicion of attempted murder and driving under the influence.

The names of the two victims and the circumstances that precipitated the altercation were not confirmed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia