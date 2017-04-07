Man, 25, Convicted Of Killing His Girlfriend By Crashing Car Into Median

LOS ANGELES (CBALA.com) — Authorities said a 25-year-old man pleaded no contest Wednesday to crashing his car into a median, killing his girlfriend.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Giovanni Guzman of Los Angeles pleaded no contest to a felony count of voluntary manslaughter

The defendant gave the plea during jury deliberations following a two-week trial.

Guzman is scheduled to be sentenced May 18. He is expected to be sentenced to 11 years in state prison.

Deputy DA Craig Rouviere of the Victim Impact Program, said at the time of the crash Guzman and the victim, Yadira Alvarez, 23, had recently reunited after a one-year breakup.

On the evening of June 9, 2016, Guzman and Alvarez had dinner in downtown Los Angeles to celebrate his birthday. Following dinner, the couple went to a bar in Paramount where Guzman drank alcohol, according to the prosecutor.

Guzman and Alvarez left the bar with the defendant driving. During the car ride, the couple got into a heated fight and the defendant pulled over, the prosecutor said. Another motorist pulled over and stopped. The driver noticed Alvarez was in distress, the prosecutor added.

According to court testimony, Guzman told the motorist to mind his own business and to leave them alone. Sensing something was not right, the man came back and noticed the couple were fighting outside of their vehicle.

The Good Samaritan told Guzman he was going to call the police. As the man called 911, he heard the screeching sound of tires and seconds later saw Guzman’s car crash into a median, according to court testimony.

Authorities arrived and found Alvarez ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Guzman was taken to the hospital for treatment. While at the medical facility, the defendant’s blood alcohol level was measured at nearly twice the legal limit, according to expert testimony.

On June 13, 2016, Guzman was charged in connection with the fatal crash.