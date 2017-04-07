Koala’s March Cookies

April 7, 2017 11:44 AM By Erica Olsen
Koala's March Cookies

When looking for a sweet snack to fill this year’s Easter basket, Koala’s March are delicious and adorable cookies featuring a creamy fondant filling with a crunchy outer biscuit shell. With more than 100 varieties of cute Koala character cookies and is available in both Chocolate and Strawberry flavors. Since making its debut in Japan, Koala’s March made its way to the United States and onto shelves in Asian specialty markets. This year, due to its popularity, Koala’s March is now available in Hispanic specialty markets in Southern California including Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Orange County and Riverside.

