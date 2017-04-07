Carl, Rob Reiner Honored In Cement At TCL Chinese Theater

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — Carl and Rob Reiner will be the first father and son to be memorialized in Hollywood cement Friday.

Carl Reiner, 95, and his son, 70-year-old Rob Reiner, sunk their hands and feet into the cement in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre as part of the TCM Classic Film Festival, the first time a father and son have been so honored in a single ceremony.

“Carl Reiner is a genuine comedy pioneer, a breakthrough artist from Hollywood’s golden era,” Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz said. “It’s never easy following in the footsteps of a force as innovative and creative as that, but Rob found his own way to success, as an actor, first as a vital part of the social relevance of ‘All in the Family,’ then as thoughtful director and producer of both comedies and dramas. Theirs is a family that belongs forever imprinted in Hollywood history.”

.@carlreiner says I've known this guy almost all his life. pic.twitter.com/dDeYD513Sb — TCL Chinese Theatres (@ChineseTheatres) April 7, 2017

Carl Reiner, 95, was a Broadway performer when he joined Sid Caesar and Imogene Coca on “Your Show of Shows,” then rocketed to fame with his creation in 1961 of “The Dick Van Dyke Show.” He went on to direct films including “Oh God!” with George Burns and John Denver; the Steve Martin films “The Jerk,” “Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid” and “The Man with Two Brains”; John Candy’s “Summer Rental” and Henry Winkler’s “The One and Only.”

He more recently appeared in “Ocean’s 11” and its sequels, and continued to show up regularly on television shows such as “Boston Legal,” “Family Guy” and “Hot in Cleveland.”

Excited & worried about ceremony at Grauman's. Excited to be 1st father-son to put hand prints in cement & worried I wont be able to get up. — carl reiner (@carlreiner) April 7, 2017

Rob Reiner, 70, rose to fame as an actor, portraying Archie Bunker’s notoriously liberal son-in-law Michael “Meathead” Stivic on “All in the Family.” But he went on to make a bigger impact as a film director, hitting it big with the mock documentary “This is Spinal Tap,” in which he also starred. He followed that up by helming the coming-of-age drama “Stand By Me,” the storybook fantasy “The Princess Bride” and the romance “When Harry Met Sally…”

His other directing credits include “Misery,” “A Few Good Men,” “Ghosts of Mississippi,” “The American President,” “The Bucket List” and “And So It Goes.”

