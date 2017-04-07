California May Adopt State Dinosaur

SACRAMENTO (CBSLA.com/AP) — California may soon have a state dinosaur.
Lawmakers in the state Assembly voted Thursday to make a duckbill dinosaur called Augustynolophus morrisi the official dinosaur of California.
Fossilized remains of the creature have been found only in California. Seven other states and Washington, D.C., already have state dinosaurs.
California already has 33 state insignia including a state lichen — lace lichen — and a state fabric, denim. The Augustynolophus won’t be the Golden State’s first prehistoric emblem — the saber-toothed cat is already the official state fossil.
The bill also requires approval from the state Senate and the governor.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)