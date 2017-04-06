Man Deported Twice Allegedly Tried To Enter Woman’s Bedroom

PORT HUENEME (CBSLA.com) — A man who was previously deported twice from California and Florida, where he had an outstanding warrant arrest for indecent exposure, was arrested Wednesday in Port Hueneme.

Guillermo Damaso, 39, of Oxnard, was arrested by police who were investigating a report of a “suspicious subject” jumping fences and running through the backyards of several homes in the 1500 block of North Sixth Place, Port Hueneme police Detective Rocque Lopez, Sr. said. The man was described as wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and running northbound through neighboring backyards.

A woman told police that she was in her bedroom when she heard her window being slowly opened. When she went to the window and drew back the curtain, she found a man standing outside the window, looking in, Lopez said.

While she went to tell a family member, the homeowner left the house through a side door and confronted the man, who tried to hide and was last seen jumping over the side fence. Lopez said that when officers caught him, the victim and the homeowner identified Damaso as the man who tried to enter their home.

According to police, a records check showed Damaso was on active probation for weapons and narcotic violations and had an outstanding warrant out of Florida for exposing himself to minors and adults. He had previously been deported twice, once from Florida and once from California.

When officer interviewed him, Damaso said he illegally reentered the country Wednesday via a “coyote.”

According to Ventura County sheriff’s jail records, Damaso was arrested on March 8 by Oxnard police for being under the influence and was released two days later. Jail records did not indicate why Damaso was released at this time.

Damaso was booked on suspicion of attempted burglary. He is being held on $200,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.