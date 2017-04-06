Man, 19, Charged In Fatal Hit-And-Run That Killed Boy, 5

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A 19-year-old man was formally charged Thursday with the hit-and-run death of a 5-year-old boy.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced. Homer Watford of Los Angeles faces one felony count of hit-and-run driving and one misdemeanor count of driving when privilege suspended or revoked after a prior offense.
Watford pleaded not guilty to the charges and is scheduled back in court on April 19.
On March 14, in Florence, Watford allegedly ran over the boy and continued driving without rendering aid, prosecutors said. The next day, the defendant turned himself in, prosecutors added.
Watford reportedly went to the boy’s mother and apologized before turning himself in.
RELATED LINK: Man In Custody In Hit-And-Run Crash Knew Boy’s Family
Watford faces a possible maximum sentence of more than four years in state prison if convicted. Bail is set at $50,000.
A family member identified the child as Ron Neal.
The accident remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.
