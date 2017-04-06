Lockdown Lifted From Anaheim Neighborhood, But Domestic Violence Suspect Still At Large

ANAHEIM (CBSLA.com) — Police lifted the lockdown Thursday from an Anaheim neighborhood, but SWAT officers continue to search for a domestic violence suspects reportedly armed with a rifle who had been believed to be inside a home in the area.
A woman called police at 8:48 a.m. to report that her boyfriend, who was armed with a rifle, assaulted her in a home in the 800 block of South Barnett Street, Anaheim police Sgt. Daron Wyatt said.
For about two hours, police used a loud speaker for the man to come out, but received no response. Officers, in the meantime, got the woman to come out and she did not require medical attention, Wyatt said.
About 11:30 a.m., SWAT officers went into the home to conduct a room-for-room search for the suspect, who’s believed to be in his 30s, Wyatt said. The suspect was not found, but police say the investigation will continue.
