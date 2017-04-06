Inert Grenades Found In Bag That Prompted Evacuations In Glendale

April 6, 2017 7:14 AM
Filed Under: Bomb Scare, Glendale, Inert Grenades

GLENDALE (CBSLA.com/AP) — Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials say two grenades that prompted evacuations after being found outside a store turned out to be inert.

Several businesses in the 1500 block of West Glenoaks Boulevard were evacuated Wednesday evening when someone discovered the grenades in a bag beneath a mailbox outside a discount store in Glendale.

A sheriff’s bomb squad responded and determined the explosives were not live.

Glendale police Sgt. Robert William says investigators will look for security video and try to lift fingerprints from the bag.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia