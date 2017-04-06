Inert Grenades Found In Bag That Prompted Evacuations In Glendale

GLENDALE (CBSLA.com/AP) — Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials say two grenades that prompted evacuations after being found outside a store turned out to be inert.
Several businesses in the 1500 block of West Glenoaks Boulevard were evacuated Wednesday evening when someone discovered the grenades in a bag beneath a mailbox outside a discount store in Glendale.
A sheriff’s bomb squad responded and determined the explosives were not live.
Glendale police Sgt. Robert William says investigators will look for security video and try to lift fingerprints from the bag.
