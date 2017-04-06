Death Investigation Underway In Long Beach

LONG BEACH (CBSLA.com) — Detectives Thursday investigated the death of a woman whose body was found near the Los Angeles River in Long Beach.
The body was discovered shortly before 2 a.m. in the Los Angeles River located near Harbor Scenic Drive, just south of West Ocean Boulevard.
Upon their arrival, police found the body of a woman on the rocks. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity is being withheld pending family notification.
Officers stopped a vehicle on the northbound 710 Freeway that was believed to be involved in the incident.
No arrests have been made, but police are questioning several people.
California Highway Patrol officers shut down the northbound 710 Freeway at Long Beach Boulevard during their investigation. All lanes have since reopened.