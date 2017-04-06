Death Investigation Underway In Long Beach

April 6, 2017 4:54 AM
Filed Under: body found, Death Investigation

LONG BEACH (CBSLA.com) — Detectives Thursday investigated the death of a woman whose body was found near the Los Angeles River in Long Beach.

The body was discovered shortly before 2 a.m. in the Los Angeles River located near Harbor Scenic Drive, just south of West Ocean Boulevard.

Upon their arrival, police found the body of a woman on the rocks. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity is being withheld pending family notification.

Officers stopped a vehicle on the northbound 710 Freeway that was believed to be involved in the incident.

No arrests have been made, but police are questioning several people.

California Highway Patrol officers shut down the northbound 710 Freeway at Long Beach Boulevard during their investigation. All lanes have since reopened.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia