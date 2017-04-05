USC Extends Andy Enfield’s Contract Through 2023

April 5, 2017 11:44 AM
Filed Under: USC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andy Enfield has received a contract extension through the 2023 season after taking Southern California’s basketball team to consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances.

Athletic director Lynn Swann said Wednesday that Enfield has built consistency and stability in the program during his four years at the helm.

The Trojans were 26-10 this season, setting a school record for victories. They won two games in the NCAA Tournament, having earned a second straight berth for the first time since 2008-09.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

