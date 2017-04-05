2 Teens Hospitalized, 1 Killed After Gunman Opens Fire In South LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Police Wednesday searched for a gunman who fatally shot a 15-year-old boy and two other teenagers at a strip mall in South Los Angeles.

The shooting unfolded just before 4 p.m. Tuesday near 60th Street and Vermont Avenue, according to officers.

About 10 shots were fired in the area.

Two boys and a girl, all under the age of 18 years old, sustained injuries in the shooting.

Paramedics transported the teenagers to a hospital where they were listed in critical condition.

One of the boys died at the hospital. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

At this time it remains unclear if the incident was gang-related.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)