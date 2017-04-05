Officials Want To Offer $50,000 To Help Stop ‘Knock Knock’ Burglary Ring

CHATSWORTH (CBSLA.com) — Video from a Chatsworth home helped police round up the “knock-knock” burglars in February.

Now one of the homeowners says he fears they are back since his home has been targeted two more times.

“We’re freaked out, the whole neighborhood’s freaked out,” the homeowner, who didn’t want to be identified, said.

Police say burglaries are up 68 percent in the Chatsworth and Porter Ranch areas compared to last year.

Now councilman Mitch Engländer hopes to offer a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the “knock-knock” burglars.

Something the homeowner says is welcome news.

“Let’s be proactive, be vigilant and catch them.”

Police say one of the brazen burglars caught in February told officers he’d be back in the area to commit more crimes because he wouldn’t spend more than six months in jail.

Despite the homeowner’s extensive security system, he says he still doesn’t feel safe.

“Instinctively I’ve thought about selling the house, but that’s easier said than done.”

A vote for that reward to be approved will take place at city council chambers next week.