Suspected DUI Driver Wanted In Connection With Multi-Vehicle Crash

NORTHRIDGE (CBSLA.com) — One person was hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of critical injuries sustained in a multi-vehicle crash that was allegedly caused by a drunk driver in Northridge.

Three vehicles collided just after midnight in the 9100 block of N. Zelzah Avenue near Nordhoff Street.

According to police, the suspected drunk driver, who traveled in a red vehicle, struck a black car and another vehicle that was being operated by an Uber driver.

Paramedics transported the driver of the black vehicle to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Five other people were treated for minor injuries.

#Crash #DUI 6 injured 1 critical as driver in red Hyundai sideswipes an Uber car, hits a Nissan head on.Nordhoff St closed @KNX1070 @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/xeDCZ9akHT — Pete Demetriou (@knxpete) April 5, 2017

At this time, no arrests have been made.

Nordhoff Street will remain closed in both directions until further notice.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.