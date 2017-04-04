Teen Dead, 2 Wounded After Gunman Opens Fire Near South LA Schools

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – One teen was killed in and two other teens were hurt in a shooting in South Los Angeles Tuesday afternoon just after school let out.
The shooting occurred at about 3:45 p.m. on Vermont Avenue and 60th Street, near both Augustus Hawkins High School and John Muir Middle School.
Los Angeles police report there was a large group of teens standing at the intersection when a male suspect wearing a hoodie got out of a car, approached a group of teens, pulled out a gun and opened fire, wounding three of them. The shooter then escaped.
All three teens were rushed to a nearby hospital, where one of them was pronounced dead. The second victim is in critical condition and the third suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
There is a possibility the shooting was gang-related, police said.
“Right after it happened, there were some parents of the kids that got transported,” LAPD Deputy Chief Phillip Tingirides said. “There’s some pretty deep hurt going on right now. This is a very tragic situation. And anything that we can do to help solve this quicker, to prevent it from escalating even more, I think is really important.”
No names were not released.
LAPD detectives were canvassing the area for any security video that may assist in the investigation.