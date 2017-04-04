South Bay Businesses Put Feral Cats To Work As Rodent Control

April 4, 2017 9:57 AM

RANCHO PALOS VERDES (CBSLA.com) — Natural rodent control? Feral cats, it turns out, are purr-fect for the job.

Feral cats rescued from a downtown Los Angeles shelter are being put to work at some South Bay businesses as natural rodent control.

Lisa Wolf, who owns the Portuguese Bend Riding Club in Rancho Palos Verdes, says she’d been thinking about getting barn cats for a while, but hesitated because of coyotes in the area. Then she received a letter from the non-profit Kitty Bungalow about adopting out feral cats.

Wolf adopted four cats. Only two remain, but she’s still happy with the results.

“We’ve had a mouse problem forever, and I think they’re really getting it under control,” Wolf told KNX1070 NEWSRADIO. “I’m so happy with the cats, it’s worked out beautifully, and I totally recommend it.”

Each cat is spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and healthy. Wolf said she didn’t pay anything to adopt the cats, but was only obligated to give the cats a place to stay, food and water.

“The oat hay seems to really attract rodents, and I haven’t seen any since we’ve had the cats,” Wolf said.

